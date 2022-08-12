Explained: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc Baby Powder, The Talc Controversy, And Alleged Talc-Cancer Link

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Thursday said that it would stop selling talc-based baby powder globally in 2023.

The announcement comes two years after J&J stopped selling talc-based powder in the United States and Canada. It also comes amid thousands of lawsuits against the company alleging that its talc-based powder has caused cancer in people. The allegations are rooted in the belief among many that that J&J's powder is contaminated with asbestos which causes cancer.

However, the company said it was a "commericial decision", maintaining that talc-based powder is safe.

Here we explain why J&J has made this decision, what's the controversy over J&J's talc-based powder, and what's the link between talc and cancer.

What's talc? Does talc cause cancer?

Talc is a natural mineral. It has several applications in cosmetics from baby powder to foundation and blush. Its properties include absorbing moisture, preventing caking, and making facial makeup opaque.

Talc in itself does not cause cause cancer.

However, if and when contaminated with asbestos, talc can be cancerous. Concerns arise as talc and asbestos are often found close to each other inside the Earth and there is a risk of asbestos getting mixed with talc during the mining process.

"There is the potential for contamination of talc with asbestos and therefore, it is important to select talc mining sites carefully and take steps to test the ore sufficiently," notes US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

J&J is replacing talc with corn starch

The J&J is not stopping manufacturing and and sale of powder. It's replacing the talc it uses with corn starch.

"As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio," said J&J in a statement.

Fortune reports that J&J is facing about 48,300 lawsuits alleaging that its powder, contaminated with asbestos, has caused cancer in people. J&J has repeatedly denied these allegations.

"Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged. We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based JOHNSON’S Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," said J&J in a statement on Thursday.

What are allegations against J&J?

Internal J&J documents examined by Reuters suggested that there were indeed traces of cancer-causing asbestoc in J&J powder.

"J&J didn’t tell the FDA that at least three tests by three different labs from 1972 to 1975 had found asbestos in its talc – in one case at levels reported as 'rather high'," reported Reuters in 2018.

It further reported, "From at least 1971 to the early 2000s, the company’s raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos, and that company executives, mine managers, scientists, doctors and lawyers fretted over the problem and how to address it while failing to disclose it to regulators or the public."

In short, as per Reuters, J&J knew its raw material and finished products at times had traces of asbestos but it did not report it publicly.

What does research say about talc-asbestos-cancer?

The US FDA notes that research on ovarian cancer and usage of talc-based powder in genital area dates to 1960s.

"However, these studies have not conclusively demonstrated such a link, or if such a link existed, what risk factors might be involved," the FDA further notes, adding that its research is ongoing on the subject.

WebMD notes that that there is no risk of lung cancer to people who may use and inhale talc-based powder over time. However, it notes that studies have found an increased risk to people involved in talc mining.

"Some studies show a slightly higher risk in people who are involved in talc mining and processing," says WebMD, while noting that it's unclear whether it's because of talc or other risks associated with mining as mining in general may also affect your lungs.

The bottomline is that talc should be considered safe if it's free from asbestos.

Harper's Bazaar quotes clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline as saying that talc can be safe to use "provided the brand has sourced with that mindset and set checks and balances in the supply chain".

Johnson & Johnson has paid billions in talc cases

Even though research is inconclusive on the subject and Johnson & Johnson has repeatedly denied any linkages between its products and cancer, the company has been forced by courts to pay billions in settlements.

Fortune reports that J&J has so far paid $3.5 billions in the cases.

"A 2018 jury verdict out of state court in St. Louis ultimately forced J&J to pay $2.5 billion to 20 women who targeted its baby powder for their ovarian cancer," reports Fortune, adding that J&J further spent $1 billion in legal fees over last five years.

Alternatives to talc in cosmetics

While it has not been conclusively found that talc causes cancer, since several people believe so, and there is indeed a risk it's laced with asbestos, many people suggest using alternaties.

Medical News Today lists the following alternatives to talc-based powders:

cornstarch powders

arrowroot starch powders

tapioca starch powders

oat flour

baking soda

zinc-based diaper rash creams for infants and toddlers

Moreover, there are several brands that don't use talc, such as Saie, 100% Pure, Kosas, CoverFX, and Honest Beauty, according to beauty writer Audrey Noble.