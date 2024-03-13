National

Rupees 7 Lakh Fee For Leaking Exam Papers: UP Police Arrests Aide Of Accused Delhi Cop | Details

The investigation in connection with the exam paper leak case started last month when around a thousand aspirants were reportedly contacted by the accused Delhi policeman. Later, it was reported that the aspirants were assembled at a resort in Haryana, where they were given the answer key and the question paper for the UP Police Constable exam held on February 17 and 18.