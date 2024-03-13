Rupees 7 Lakh Fee For Leaking Exam Papers: UP Police Arrests Aide Of Accused Delhi Cop | Details

The special task force of Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested an associate of a Delhi Police constable in connection with an exam paper leak case.
As per media reports, the UP team is chasing the Delhi cop in question. However, the arrested associate has been identified as Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Haryana's Jind district.
Before this, 15 others allegedly associated with exam paper leak were arrested in connection with another edition of the same exam which were called off eventually.
About the exam paper leak case
The investigation started last month when around thousand aspirants were reportedly contacted by the accused Delhi policeman. Later, it was reported that the aspirants were assembled at a resort in Haryana, where they were given the answer key and the question paper for the UP Police Constable exam held on February 17 and 18.
Later it was revealed that the phones and gadgets were seized, and the aspirants were made to commit answers to memory.
After preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that each of the aspirants were supposed to pay rupees seven lakh after the examination. The accused reportedly retained original marksheets from the aspirants as "insurance".
Over 48 lakh men and women sat for that exam, which was cancelled days later amid multiple paper leak reports.
About anti-cheating bill
Recently, in a bid to prevent fraudulent practices in examinations, the Lok Sabha passed an 'anti-cheating' bill .According to the provisions of the bill, students who take competitive exams in good faith will not be targeted.
However, those who leak exam papers or tamper with answer sheets, by colluding with officials will face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of ₹ 1 crore.