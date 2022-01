Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Khatoli constituency as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. Bhadana had recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Paty and joined BSP.

Bhadana was elected MLA from Khatoli in 2012 as an RLD-Congress alliance candidate. Later he had joined the BJP.

With inputs from PTI