Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ensure Protests Are Strictly Under Rules: HC To Karnataka Government

The orders issued under the Karnataka Police Act, restricts protests in the city to 'Freedom Park'. The regulation orders were framed subsequently which have provision for action against those breaking them.

undefined
Karnataka High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 10:59 am

Disposing of a public interest litigation, the Karnataka High Court has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the 'Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Orders 2021'. 

The orders issued under the Karnataka Police Act, restricts protests in the city to 'Freedom Park'. 

Related stories

Bombay High Court Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Pleas Against Renaming Of Aurangabad And Osmanabad

Delhi High Court Passes Order In ED Case Against Satyendar Jain, Hears Bail Plea Of Umar Khalid

Delhi High Court To Hear ED's Plea To Get Satyendar Jain Medically Examined At AIIMS, RML Or Safdarjung

The court initiated the PIL on its own after protest and demonstrations on March two last year caused massive traffic disruptions in the city. 

The regulation orders were framed subsequently which have provision for action against those breaking them.

A status report filed before the HC stated that 27 FIRs have so far been filed against people who have violated the orders. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Public Interest Litigation The Karnataka High Court Licensing And Regulation Of Protests; Demonstrations And Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Orders 2021 Karnataka Police Act Freedom Park Massive Traffic Disruptions 27 FIRs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed Badminton Team Enters Final - In Pics