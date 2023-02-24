Ensure No Power Shortage In Summer: AP CM To Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to ensure that there is no power shortage in the forthcoming summer season while reviewing the Energy Department.

He instructed officials to make sure that there are sufficient coal stocks to run the thermal power stations continuously.

“There must be no power cuts in the name of shortage. There should be no interruptions in the functioning of thermal power stations and maintenance of enough coal stocks is a must for this,” said Reddy, according to a press note share by the government.

Officials informed the CM that they are intimating the Power Exchange in advance about the expected demand for electricity.

When Reddy enquired about pending agricultural power connections, officials apprised him that orders are being implemented stringently to provide connections in the same month of receiving applications.

Even as the CM suggested that there should be no delay in sanctioning agricultural connections, officials informed that more than 1 lakh agricultural power connections have been provided in this fiscal, adding that another 20,000 would be given by the end of March.

Further, they informed Reddy that 100 more sub-stations would start functioning by the end of the same month.