Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In South Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Rampora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir after learning about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In South Kashmir

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:39 pm

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

He said during the search operation, militants fired at the security forces.

The forces retaliated and the exchange of fire is going on, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

-With PTI Input

