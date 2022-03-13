Election Results 2022: UP, Uttarakhand and Manipur See Rise In Older MLAs, Women

Despite India having one of the youngest voters bases in the world and over 226.6 million young people (in the age group of 15-24 years), the age of elected MLAs seems to be on the rise. An analysis of the culmination of the recent round of elections shows that the state assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, three of the five states that went to polls this year, have acquired an elder profile owing to an increase in the number of MLAs aged above 55 years. However, the overall proportion of MLAS aged 55 years or below has decreased to 59.5 per cent in 2022 from 64.7 per cent in 2017, a study by PRS Legislative Research, the proportion of MLA

Nevertheless, the three newly elected assemblies now have more women MLAs when compared to the outgoing House. All three states were won by the ruling BJP which also retained power in Goa while AAP won Punjab.

Women MLAs

The Uttar Pradesh assembly now has 47 women legislators, compared to 42 in the outgoing assembly, while the number of women MLAs in Uttarakhand has increased from five in 2017 to eight in 2022.

The number of women legislators in the Manipur assembly has doubled to four when compared to five years ago. In this state too, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 55 per cent in 2022 from 71.7 per cent in 2017.

Age and Education

In the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 51 per cent in 2022 from 61 per cent in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has increased from 72.7 per cent in 2017 to 75.9 per cent in 2022.

In Uttarakhand, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has reduced from 77 per cent in 2017 to 68 per cent in 2022. The incoming Assembly in Manipur has 76.6 per cent of the newly elected MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree, slightly lower than the 68.4 per cent in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, nine political parties are represented in the 403-member House, while the Uttarakhand Assembly has a representation of three political parties. In Manipur, six political parties are represented in the 60-member House along with three independent MLAs.



(With inputs from PTI)