Farooq Abdullah Summoned For Questioning In Money Laundering Case

National Conference patron and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The 86-year-old, who was previously summoned in the same case last month, becomes the latest opposition leader called for questioning ahead of the national election scheduled for this summer.

Abdullah is reportedly summoned in connection with the federal agency's probe into alleged irregularities within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). He was formally charged by the Enforcement Directorate in the case back in 2022.