Farooq Abdullah Summoned For Questioning In Money Laundering Case

National Conference patron and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The 86-year-old, who was previously summoned in the same case last month, becomes the latest opposition leader called for questioning ahead of the national election scheduled for this summer.
Abdullah is reportedly summoned in connection with the federal agency's probe into alleged irregularities within the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). He was formally charged by the Enforcement Directorate in the case back in 2022.
The case revolves around the siphoning of funds from the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, with transfers made to personal bank accounts, including those of association office bearers. The agency initiated a money laundering probe based on a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation against these office bearers.
Allegations against Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, suggest that he "misused" his position as the association's president, facilitating appointments within the sports body to launder BCCI-sponsored funds.
Abdullah held the position of JKCA president from 2001 to 2012. The alleged scam under investigation, involving both the CBI and the ED, reportedly occurred between 2004 and 2009.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also faces summons in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, while his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who has skipped five summons, is under investigation by the agency regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. All three leaders are part of the INDIA bloc.