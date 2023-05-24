Drop In Max Temperature In Rajasthan Due To Fresh Western Disturbance

The maximum temperature dropped by a few notches in Rajasthan under the effect of a new western disturbance that led to hailstorm and rain in many areas of the state, including capital Jaipur, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of intense thunderstorms and rain in the state in the coming days.

A new western disturbance became active in some parts of the state on Wednesday.

Rain and hailstorm along with strong winds was recorded in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Karauli and other places in the state.

A spokesman of the department said that in the last 24 hours, due to the effect of the active western disturbance, the state has received scattered rains. Maximum rainfall was recorded at 45 mm in Sikrai in Dausa and 40 mm in Nohar of Hanumangarh.

He said that during this period 16 mm of rain was recorded in Alwar, 16 mm in Fatehpur of Sikar, 16 mm in Sadulpur of Churu, 15 mm in Tibbi of Hanumangarh, 8 mm in Sangriya, 6 mm in Bhadra, 9 mm in Todabhim of Karauli, 8 mm in Alwar's Ramgarh, 6mm in Dholpur's Basedi 6 mm.

Meanwhile, four women were injured due to lightning in Barauli village of Samarthpura in Dholpur on Tuesday.

The women had taken shelter under a tree. Ramdulari (50), Kamla Devi (38), Rajkumari (35), Raveena (22) and Neetu were injured due to a lightning strike. Out of these Ramdulari and Rajkumari are undergoing treatment at Badi Hospital.

The department's spokesman said that due to the active western disturbance, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, strong thunderstorms/thunderstorm in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Jodhpur and Kota divisions.

He said there is a possibility of thundershowers and hailstorm at some places in these areas on Wednesday and heavy rain at one or two places in Shekhawati region.

On May 25, the effect of this system will continue in the areas of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions, he said. On May 26-27, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and light rain only in the northern parts. On the other hand, due to the activation of another new western disturbance from May 28-29, there is a possibility of increase in the activities of thunderstorms again.

He said there is no possibility of heatwave due to drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature in all parts of the state from Wednesday itself.