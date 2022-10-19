Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Delhi Woman Abducted, Tortured, Gangraped For Two Days In Ghaziabad, Five Suspects Nabbed

A woman was kidnapped by five men and repeatedly tortured, raped for two days in Ghaziabad.

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 12:33 pm

A 40-year-old woman from Delhi was kidnapped by five men and repeatedly tortured, raped for two days in Ghaziabad, the police said on Wednesday.

All five accused were known to the woman and have been arrested. 

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Delhi, was coming back home from a birthday party and her brother dropped her off at a bus stand. While waiting for the bus, a car approached her and five men forcibly abducted her, the police told NDTV.

The men then took the woman to an undisclosed location and brutally raped her. 

(This is a developing story, further details are awaited.)

National Rape Case Gangrape Case
