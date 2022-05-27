Friday, May 27, 2022
Delhi IAS Transfer: Posting To Ladakh Not Meant For 'Punishment', Say J&K And Ladakh Politicians

A senior IAS officer was transferred to Ladakh after he was reported to walk his dog in a stadium in Delhi after shutting out athletes.

Representative image for Ladakh Shutterstock

Updated: 27 May 2022 2:39 pm

Given the Chinese aggression in Ladakh, it's a sensitive place not meant to be a "punishment posting", say Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh-based politicians after Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, who blocked a stadium in Delhi to walk his dog, was shunted to Ladakh.

Rinku Dugga, Khirwar's wife and also an IAS officer, was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Khirwar's transfer to Ladakh has raised many questions in Ladakh and J&K with politicians saying that Ladakh is not meant for punishment postings. Many argue that posting the IAS couple to the two most sensitive areas — Ladakh and Arunachal — given the Chinese claim and aggression shows the insensitivity of the government as they could show imperial behaviour in both regions.

Sajjad Kargili, a politician in the Ladakh region, said that it seems that Ladakh is now a place for punishment transfers of bureaucrats for the Union government.

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked in a tweet why people are calling Ladakh a “punishment posting”. 

Hours after a news report emerged regarding the misuse of facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and Dugga, the Ministry of Home Affairs transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers. 

The PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar said in a tweet, “The fact the snobbish couple have been posted to two most sensitive areas given Chinese claim and aggression there, the move reflects the insensitivity of government. If they can flaunt their position so brazenly in the capital, their behaviour could be imperial in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh.” 

The Union government transferred the two officers after it was reported that the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that these two bureaucrats could walk their dog at the facility.

