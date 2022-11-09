Delhi CM Kejriwal Congratulates DY Chandrachud On Becoming CJI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Justice DY Chandrachud on being administered oath as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I extend my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud ji on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India. May he successfully uphold the cause of law and justice in our society in the times to come," Kejriwal tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

-With PTI Input