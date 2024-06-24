Day In Pics: June 24, 2024

NSUI activists raise slogans during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with party MPs holds copies of Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.Jammu: People look for their belongings after a fire broke out at a slum near the railway station, in Jammu, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_24_2024_000156B)
People look for their belongings after a fire broke out at a slum near the railway station, in Jammu.
Activists from various organisations stage a protest against the alleged sexual harrasment of 250 girls at a Muzaffarpur networking company, in Patna.
Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka with other BJP leaders during a protest seeking apology for the imposition of Emergency in 1975, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
Officials examine Delhi Minister Atishi during her indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.
MP from Nagina Chandrashekhar Azad at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
Union Minister and LJP MP Chirag Paswan with mother Reena Paswan and others at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra holds a copy of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.