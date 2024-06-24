Day In Pics: June 24, 2024

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with party MPs holds copies of Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.Jammu: People look for their belongings after a fire broke out at a slum near the railway station, in Jammu, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_24_2024_000156B)