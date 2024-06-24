National

Day In Pics: June 24, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 24, 2024

First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

NSUI activists raise slogans during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi.

1/9
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with party MPs holds copies of Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.Jammu: People look for their belongings after a fire broke out at a slum near the railway station, in Jammu, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_24_2024_000156B)

2/9
Fire at a slum in Jammu
Fire at a slum in Jammu Photo: PTI

People look for their belongings after a fire broke out at a slum near the railway station, in Jammu.

3/9
Muzaffarpur harrasment case: Protest in Patna
Muzaffarpur harrasment case: Protest in Patna Photo: PTI

Activists from various organisations stage a protest against the alleged sexual harrasment of 250 girls at a Muzaffarpur networking company, in Patna.

4/9
BJP protest in Bengaluru
BJP protest in Bengaluru Photo: PTI

Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka with other BJP leaders during a protest seeking apology for the imposition of Emergency in 1975, at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru.

5/9
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan addresses the media at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

6/9
Atishis hunger strike over Delhi water crisis
Atishi's hunger strike over Delhi water crisis Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Officials examine Delhi Minister Atishi during her indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.

7/9
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

MP from Nagina Chandrashekhar Azad at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

8/9
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Union Minister and LJP MP Chirag Paswan with mother Reena Paswan and others at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

9/9
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

TMC MP Mahua Moitra holds a copy of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

