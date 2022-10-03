The PM Mementos e-Auction 2022 comprising over 1,200 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 10 lakh, has been extended to October 12. The auction was scheduled to end on October 2.

An official from the Culture Ministry confirmed the news. The ministry also tweeted to announce the extension of the last date.

"Feeling that you've missed out on the #PMMementosAuction2022? We are delighted to announce that the auction has been extended till 12th October, 2022. Visit pmmementos.gov.in now to participate #AmritMahotsav," it tweeted and also shared a poster on it.

PM Mementos (https://pmmementos.gov.in/#/) is an open auction portal by the Government of India that one can participate after registering online. Proceeds from the e-auction will be directed for the Namami Gange Mission.



The e-auction that began on September 17 has displayed some of the gifts at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi. A hightlight is the section of 25 sporting memorabilia from CWG 2022, said a senior official of the Culture Ministry. A Javelin that Neeraj Chopra used at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games has already sold for Rs 1,50,00,000! A pair of red boxing gloves (pictured above) autographed by Common Wealth Games 2022 Women Boxing Gold Medalist Nikhat Zareen and International Boxing Association 2022 Women Bronze Medalist Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda, currently has 169 bids and priced at Rs 50,00,000.

"These sportspersons include CWG 2022 medallists, those who took part in Paralympic Games 2022, Thomas Cup 2022. Many sportspersons who brought laurels for India at the latest Commonwealth Games have gifted the sporting equipment they had played with to win medals. These will be part of the auction," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had said.

Another item is a mini replica of the monolithic 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who had gifted it to Modi in April. It is made from the same telephone black granite stone to its large-than-life model that the PM had recently unveiled at India Gate, currently sitting under a historic canopy that faces the war memorial arch.

On September 16, Reddy announced at a press conference that a statue of Lord Ganesha, a trident, models of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, will also be part of the e-auction.

Noted personalities have visited the gallery to view the displayed items under auction. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut visited the NGMA on Sunday, and told reporters that she personally engaged in the auction process of two items—soil of Ramjanmabhoomi and model of the Ram temple.