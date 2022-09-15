Dalit Girl Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old Dalit girl in this district, police said on Thursday.

Circle officer (CO) Mohammad Usman said the minor and the 22-year-old accused are from the same village under the Bairia police station limits.

The man, Tufani Yadav, allegedly raped the girl on September 11, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's brother, a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, and SC/ST Act was registered against Yadav on Wednesday, and the CO said. The accused was arrested on Wednesday and sent to jail, he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

