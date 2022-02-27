Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Dal's 'Char Chinar' Gets Its Glory Back With Tree Transplant

This is for the first time the authorities have attempted to transplant a fully grown plant anywhere in the valley.

Dal's 'Char Chinar' Gets Its Glory Back With Tree Transplant
Dal Lake. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 7:28 pm

The iconic 'Char Chinar' (four Chinars) Island in the middle of the Dal Lake in Srinagar has been restored with the transplantation of two grown-up trees. 


"The Char Chinar is 4 again - in the first of its kind transplanting operation of a large Chinar tree in Kashmir, J&K Forest Department successfully transplanted two tall Chinars at the famous Char Chinar to restore the glory of the island on Dal Lake in Srinagar," Mohammad Zahid Wani, an official of the Forest Department, tweeted. 


Char Chinar draws its name from four trees it has -- one in each corner. Two of these trees had died over time and had been replaced by saplings but the experiment did not work then. This is for the first time the authorities have attempted to transplant a fully grown plant anywhere in the valley.

Related stories

Soon, Fishing Boats In Kerala To Run On LPG

US, Allies To Cut Off Selected Russian Banks From SWIFT Messaging System

President Urges People Of Assam To Work Towards Wildlife Conservation

"I hope this experiment will be successful in rejuvenating the pristine aesthetic look of this historic location. Heartiest congratulations to team," R S Jamwal, a forest lover, said.  


The island, also known as Roppae Lank in Kashmiri, is believed to have been constructed by Murad Baksh, brother of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Srinagar Dal Lake Char Chinar Boat Water Kashmir News Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir Valley Lakes Srinagar Dal Lake Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes