Cross Installed On Sacred Thangjing Hill Sparks Tensions in Manipur

Tensions flare in Manipur as a cross is installed atop Thangjing hill, a sacred site to the Meitei community, sparking religious and ethnic concerns amid ongoing violence and ceasefire violations

Outlook Web Desk

February 3, 2024

Tensions escalate in Manipur as a cross installation atop Thangjing hill, sacred to the Meitei community.

In Manipur's Moirang town, a cross has been placed atop Thangjing hill, a site sacred to the Meitei community for over 2,000 years. This act has stirred tensions, especially as the hill has historical significance for the Meiteis and has been a pilgrimage site. The Kuki-Zo tribes, responsible for the installation, argue that the cross represents their Christian faith and is not intended to disrespect the Meitei's sacred ground, as reported by NDTV.

The Meiteis, who have been going on pilgrimages to Thangjing hill, perceive the act as a violation of their religious space. The renaming of the hill to Thangting in 2015 had previously sparked tensions between communities.

Ginza Vualzong, the spokesperson for the Kuki-Zo group, emphasises that the cross signifies Christianity and is an expression of faith, not an intrusion into Meitei territory. However, the installation on Thangjing hill raises concerns, given the Supreme Court's December 2023 order to protect religious buildings after numerous incidents of vandalism during ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

The ongoing ethnic and religious tensions in Manipur, notably in Churachandpur district, where violence erupted in May 2023, are highlighted by this incident. The installation of the cross follows a similar act in October 2023, despite objections from the Meitei community and the Supreme Court order.

The Manipur government, in an attempt to safeguard religious sites, included Thangjing hill under protective legislation in October 2022. However, allegations of encroachment persist, with a committee filing an FIR over the Kuki Students' Organisation's purported claim of permission for prayers at the shrine.

The situation in Manipur remains complex, with the Centre enforcing a "buffer" zone between Kuki-Zo tribal areas and Imphal valley. Clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribes have resulted in over 180 deaths and thousands of internally displaced people. The demand for a separate administration by the Kuki-Zo tribes further exacerbates the existing tensions, creating a challenging environment for enforcing measures to protect religious sites and maintain peace.

