Cross Installed On Sacred Thangjing Hill Sparks Tensions in Manipur

In Manipur's Moirang town, a cross has been placed atop Thangjing hill, a site sacred to the Meitei community for over 2,000 years. This act has stirred tensions, especially as the hill has historical significance for the Meiteis and has been a pilgrimage site. The Kuki-Zo tribes, responsible for the installation, argue that the cross represents their Christian faith and is not intended to disrespect the Meitei's sacred ground, as reported by NDTV.

The Meiteis, who have been going on pilgrimages to Thangjing hill, perceive the act as a violation of their religious space. The renaming of the hill to Thangting in 2015 had previously sparked tensions between communities.