CPI Announces Key Candidates For LS Elections; Nominates Annie Raja For Wayanad

The Communist Party India has revealed the candidates for four important seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Annie Raja, a senior leader of the party, has been selected to run for the crucial Wayanad constituency, which is currently represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Party stalwart and ex-MP Pannian Raveendran is set to run for the Thiruvananthapuram seat, which is also held by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, making it a significant contest.
Party State Secretary Binoy Viswam announced during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.
The ex-agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar and the leader of the party's youth wing AIYF, C A Arunkumar, will be nominated to contest from the Thrissur and Mavelikkara constituencies, respectively.
Viswam mentioned that the state council and executive of the party have unanimously approved the candidates' names put forward by the district councils.
Exuding confidence that the LDF candidates will win in the upcoming general elections, he said the present political trend in the state is favourable to the Left front.