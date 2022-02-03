Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid Positive Man Found Hanging In Tripura

Truck driver Tarsem Singh (48) along with his assistant Balbinder Singh (33) reached the Churaibari check gate, the entry point of Tripura from Pathankot on Tuesday night.

Covid Positive Man Found Hanging In Tripura
Covid Positive Man Found Hanging In Tripura

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 4:45 pm

A 33-year old truck helper from Punjab’s Pathankot who tested positive for COVID-19 was found hanging in a Corona waiting centre in North Tripura district, police said on Thursday.


       

Truck driver Tarsem Singh (48) along with his assistant Balbinder Singh (33) reached the Churaibari check gate, the entry point of Tripura from Pathankot, Tuesday night.

Related stories

NEWSALERT | Active Covid-19 Cases Declining Consistently, Daily Positivity Rate Falls: Govt

#Exclusive: Not Bitcoin, RBI’s Digital Rupee Will Be More Like Sovereign Paytm

Ashely Giles Steps Down As England’s Managing Director Following Ashes Debacle


       

As the COVID-19 test is mandatory for those who are coming from outside the state, they went for a test at Churaibari Sales Tax Complex on the same night.


       

While Tarsem tested negative, Balbinder tested positive for COVID-19. Accordingly, he was taken to a designated room by the health workers before sending him to a quarantine centre at Panisagar.


       

When a medical team came to Churaibari Sales Tax Complex to take Balbinder to the Covid quarantine centre, they found his body hanging from a window. On being alerted, a police team of Churaibari police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body by maintaining Covid protocols.


       

"Prima facie it appears, Balbinder Singh, a COVID-19 positive patient committed suicide inside the room out of scare by using lays of tracksuit he wore. A case of Unnatural Death (UD) has been registered for the investigation to ascertain what could lead to the death of a Corona patient”, said Officer in Charge (OC) of Churaibari police station Bibash Ranjan Das, Thursday.


       

The OC further said the body has been taken to District Hospital at Dharmanagar for autopsy. "His family members, who were informed by us about the tragic incident on Wednesday, are expected to arrive here on Thursday. The body will be handed to the family after conducting postmortem", he added. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Agartala Suicide Cases Suicide Death By Suicide COVID POSITIVE
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

MP: Police Arrests Runaway Bride Who Cheated On Eight Grooms

Maharashtra: Man Sentenced To 20 Years RI For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Raigad

SC To Hear On Feb 25 Review Plea In 1988 Road Rage Case Against Sidhu

BJP Keeps Up Attack On Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Speech

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast