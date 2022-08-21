Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Covid: 9 Fresh Cases In Ladakh

Eleven people were discharged from hospital in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 28,845 in Ladakh, officials said.  The number of active cases stands at 69 – 61 in Leh and eight in Kargil, officials said.

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 1:50 pm

Ladakh recorded nine new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 29,143, officials said on Sunday. Of the new cases, seven were detected in Leh district and two in Kargil during screening of 2,865 people, including 1,892 air travellers, they said.

Eleven people were discharged from hospital in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 28,845 in Ladakh, officials said.  The number of active cases stands at 69 – 61 in Leh and eight in Kargil, officials said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 229 fatalities linked to the infection of which Leh accounts for the highest 169 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Ladakh
