Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
National

COVID-19: Maharashtra Sees 2,591 New Cases, No Death; Active Count 18,369

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 80,04,024, death toll 1,47,976, recoveries 78,37,679, active cases 18,369, tests so far 8,23,82,440.

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 8:08 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,591 new coronavirus positive cases, but did not record any death linked to the infection, the state health department said. 

With the addition in cases, the overall tally rose to 80,04,024, while the death toll stood at 1,47,976. A total of 2,894 patients recuperated during the day, raising the recovery count to 78,37,679. 

There are 18,369 active coronavirus cases at present in the state, where the recovery rate is 97.92 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent, he said.  With 37,113 tests conducted during the day, the overall test count rose to 8,23,82,440.

Mumbai reported 399 fresh cases. With this, its overall tally rose to 11,17,873, while the death toll is 19,624. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 864 new cases, which took its tally to 3,26,743, while the death toll stood at 39,922.

Division-wise, Nashik reported 177 new cases, Pune 958 cases, Kolhapur 76 cases, Aurangabad 174 cases, Latur 46 cases, Akola 128 cases and Nagpur 168 cases.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Covid-19 Cases Maharashtra
