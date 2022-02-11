COVID-19: 3,976 New Cases In Karnataka, 41 Deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,21,095 and toll to 39,575. There were 11,377 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,36,915, a Health bulletin said.



Of the new cases, 1,725 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 4,455 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 44,571.



While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.47 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.03 per cent. Of the 41 deaths, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (6), Mandya and Mysuru (3), Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Tumakuru (2), followed by others.



After Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi recorded the second-highest number of cases with 316, Mysuru 226, Tumakuru 194, Ballari 139, Shivamogga 137, Dharwad and Kodagu 127, followed by others.



Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,68,516 cases, Mysuru 2,28,238 and Tumakuru 1,58,993. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 17,33,534, followed by Mysuru 2,23,969 and Tumakuru 1,55,258. Cumulatively, a total of 6,32,52,660 samples have been tested, of which 1,14,302 were on Friday alone.

