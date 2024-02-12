Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's ED Remand Extended By 3 More Days

"They (ED) were asking for a four-day remand...They have no ground left for any further remand. They (ED) just want to buy time...They didn't have any new ground. They just want the case to be alive and stretch the remand period," Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, Soren's counsel, told reporters.



The case against Hemant Soren pertains to his involvement in an alleged land scam in Jharkhand, wherein he is accused of being a key beneficiary of illicitly obtained land through fraudulent means, according to the central probe agency.

The summon he received last week was pertaining to an FIR registered in this case in June 2022 on the complaint of a tax collector employed with the Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

Soren has been on the probe agency’s radar for another money laundering case which is linked to “rampant” illegal stone mining in Sahibganj district. In a press release on January 4, the probe agency said the quantum of illegal mining of more than 23.26 Crore cubic feet having approximate market value of Rs. 1250 Crore has been detected and determined during their investigation.

The former chief minister was questioned by the ED in the same case in 2022. However, he had then retorted to the allegations, saying that, all the “(railway) rakes”, trucks, and barges available in Sahibganj could “not have possibly transported 8 crore metric tonnes of stones, which is required to be illegally mined to cause a loss of Rs 1,000 crore to the state exchequer in two years”.