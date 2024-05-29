Consent Is The Cornerstone Of Healthy Relationships

In a refreshing acknowledgement of consent, the movie Laapataa Ladies critically reflects on this idea. The foundational values for healthy relationship built on mutual respect, understanding and solidarity are beautifully depicted by the two inherently different characters in the film – Jaya and Phool. The protagonist Jaya finally takes a path to complete her education in organic farming. Phool returns to her husband but is in total control of her own destiny. The navigating of informed and empowered consent has given both the protagonists the potential to be in charge of their lives. The female protagonists get lost on a journey to their marital homes as newly married brides with their respective husbands to finally find themselves through a process of self-discovery and reflection. Their identical marital attire with a long veil symbolised the negation of agency of young women when it comes to their consent in choice of their partners. Their journey is replete with supporters, detractors and perpetrators who all play their parts. The point of the matter is to reform detractors and perpetrators while enhancing supportive networks and celebrating equal and empathetic communities. The emotional resilience of our youth is the cornerstone of not just enhancing their own potential but the country’s potential in every sense.