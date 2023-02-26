Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Congress Workers Have Courage To Fight BJP: Priyanka Gandhi At Party Plenary

Home National

Congress Workers Have Courage To Fight BJP: Priyanka Gandhi At Party Plenary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people.

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi hailed the struggles of the Congress workers Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 12:39 pm

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, there are expectations from Opposition parties to unite but most expectations are from the Congress. She also exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people.

"Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress," the Congress general secretary said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress here.

She hailed the struggles of the Congress workers for fighting for the party. "We know you have courage to fight BJP, time has come to display that courage for country," Gandhi said. She said the Congress has to build and strengthen the organisation right from the 'mandala' level.

Related stories

Watch: Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi In Snowfight In Srinagar As Bharat Jodo Yatra Concludes

Bharat Jodo Yatra Spread Message Of Love Across The Country: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra In J&K

Tags

National Congress Workers Courage Fight BJP Priyanka Gandhi Party Plenary
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured

Key Witness In UP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Shot Dead, Bodyguards Injured