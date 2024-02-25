Congress President Kharge Claims Efforts On To Change Constitution, Warns About Dictatorship

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that efforts are underway to change the Constitution, and warned people that there would "certainly be a dictatorship" in India if they don't stand strong and united in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the 'Constitution and National Unity Convention -2024' here.

"Many people are trying to erase or change the Constitution. If you don't stand strong and united in the upcoming election and if the Constitution is affected, it is certain that there will be a dictatorship in this country in the days to come. Whether you want dictatorship or want to lead a life with justice, (deciding that) is important," Kharge said.