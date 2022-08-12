Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Congress MLA's Son Rams SUV Into Auto And Bike Killing 6 People In Gujarat

The accident occurred on a state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur near Sojitra village and the driver was allegedly in an inebriated state.

Two of family charred to death, two others get critical burns in road accident

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:40 am

Khetan Padhiyar, son-in-law of Congress MLA Punambhai Madhabhai Parmar from Sojitra constituency, allegedly rammed his SUV into an autorickshaw and motorbike, killing six people including three women in Gujarat's Anand district on Thursday evening. 

According to India Today's report, the accident occurred on a state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur near Sojitra village and the driver was allegedly in an inebriated state. The accused has been arrested under IPC Section 304.


The deceased have been identified as Jiyaben Mistri and Janviben Mistri, residents of Navagadh village in Sojitra, their mother Vinaben Mistri, Yasan Vohra, an autorickshaw driver, Yogesh Od and Sandeep Od, residents of Anand. The driver is under treatment at a hospital. 

According to police, the three women were returning after a Raksha Bandhan celebration when the accident happened. 

Following the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a swipe at the Congress and tweeted, "This is the true face of Congress."

 

