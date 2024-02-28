CM Stalin Inaugurates Infra Projects In Tamil Nadu, Honours Couple For Preventing Train Accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated several infrastructure projects and also felicitated a couple who prevented a train accident in the state's Tenkasi district.

Stalin inaugurated electricity infrastructure projects established jointly by the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs 7,305.49 crore.

He also threw open office buildings and quarters for revenue divisional officers and tehsildars and office buildings for revenue inspectors and village administrative officers, built at a cost of Rs 12.27 crore.