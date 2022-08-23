Chinese Spy Ship’s Docking In Sri Lanka And Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Balancing Act Between Two Asian Giants

Few in India remember that the then-Mahinda Rajapaksa government had first offered the Hambantota port project to India. China took it on only after India turned down the offer. India’s private sector was not keen or perhaps lacked the expertise at the time.

Currently there is much heartburn over the Chinese research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5, which docked in Hambantota port until Monday. Fears that the “spy ship” could track India’s underwater and maritime installations across its vast coastline are very real. Such concerns have grown in the last two decades as Chinese submarines and ships have made frequent reconnaissance around Indian Ocean’s island states.

As China regards the Quadrilateral grouping of the United States, Japan, India and Australia as a move to contain Chinese military might in the Indo-Pacific — which includes and extends also to the Indian Ocean, South Asian island nations are being wooed assiduously by the two Asian rivals China and India. While this works out well for many of India’s smaller neighbours, occasionally it also lands them under massive pressure from both sides.

For Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government, the Chinese request for the People’s Liberation Army Navy ship to dock in Hambantota was a difficult moment. Wickremesinghe has always been a first friend of India and his initial reaction was to ask China to defer the visit. That did not amuse China, knowing well that Colombo was under pressure from New Delhi. China did the same, seeking an urgent meeting with the foreign office. At the same time, Beijing is said to have cancelled a promotional campaign launched by the Sri Lankan embassy.

The Chinese vessel was among the nearly 60 foreign naval ships that visit the Sri Lanka’s ports each month. Many of the vessels are Indian, but this year alone there were stopovers by French, Japanese, German and Bangladeshi ships. According to local news reports in March, India’s INS Chennai and INS Teg made port calls at Colombo. Last October, six ships of the Indian Navy’s training squadron visited both Colombo and Trincomalee ports.

Finally, after much criticism of the Sri Lankan government’s decision, including by former navy chief Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara, who publicly questioned the move, the government allowed the Chinese vessel to sail in.

In his first comments on the issue, External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar said at a news conference in Bangkok that any development in the neighbourhood with a bearing on Indian security is of interest to India.

"What happens in our neighbourhood, any development, which has a bearing on our security issues, is of interest to us. I think a spokesman had said some time ago, we obviously monitor any development, which has a bearing on our interests very, very carefully. So, I think I will leave at that," said Jaishankar, according to PTI.

Considering the testy ties with China since the military confrontation in Ladakh, the trust deficit between Asia’s two major powers has widened considerably. So New Delhi would have watched the Yuan Wang 5 on its three-day stop-over in Hambantota port.

There is also indignation among several sections in India that while New Delhi was the first on the block to help Sri Lanka in its hour of economic crisis, and Beijing had been dilly-dallying and not stepping in immediately, Colombo had not stopped to consider New Delhi’s security concerns. Though under pressure from India, Sri Lanka had initially deferred the visit of the Chinese vessel.

The truth is that Wickremesinghe and his government need both India and China, and indeed help from as many countries as possible to stabilise its economy. All countries take their own strategic decision. So much like India does not want to be forced to choose between the US and its allies and Russia, Sri Lanka too wants good relations with both India and China. Whether India or China likes it or not, it will be of little consequence. Nations do what they have to for their self-interest.

Old Ceylon-China Connection

The general view in India is that Sri Lanka tilted heavily towards China during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure. But that is just partly true. Sri Lanka’s ties with China were set as early as 1952 by the Ceylon-China-Rubber-Rice Pact. At that time, Sri Lanka was facing a severe shortage of foreign exchange thanks to the crash in rubber prices following the end of the Korean war. Sri Lanka needed rice to feed her people and also needed to sell rubber to get much needed foreign exchange. China was in a similar position looking to buy rubber and sell rice. So a barter trade between Ceylon and China was signed and sealed, which was mutually beneficial.

The rubber rice agreement was during the United National Party regime. But the opposition Sri Lanka Freedom Party also had excellent ties with Communist China. One of Colombo’s iconic buildings, the Bandarnaike Memorial International Conference Hall, was a gift from the Chinese to honour SWRD Bandarnaike the founder of the SLFP.

Between 2000-10, as China became rich and its ambitions soared, the island nation got investments for major projects. Beijing had provided arms to Sri Lanka for the military campaign against the LTTE when countries like India —for its own domestic compulsions— and several western nations refused.

China and the Rajapaksas drew closer politically. Sri Lanka signed into President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. The projects included the Hambantota port and an international airport in the same city, the Norocholai Power Station, and the ambitious Colombo Port City Project, which was launched during Xi’s visit to the island in 2014.

There is truth in the assumption that a section of the Sinhala-dominated Sri Lankan bureaucracy is ideologically tilted towards China and not India. This owes to the nation’s political history of the 20th century. Sri Lanka had a strong leftist socio-political movement, which was only an extension of the post-War global trends of 1950s-60s, and was a contributing factor for a ‘socialist coalition’ government in 1956 under elitist Prime Minister SWRD Bandaranaike.

When the socialist government and the movement supposedly failed the faithful, whose numbers were substantial given the general levels of poverty in the Sinhala South and also the early entry of global communism, a medical dropout from Moscow’s Lumumba University, Rohana Wijeweera, founded the left-militant Janata Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in 1965. From an Indian perspective, Wijeweera conceptualised and conducted ‘Five Classes’ to educate his cadres and third of it was against what he claimed was ‘Indian hegemony’.

In between, when India came to be seen as funding and arming Tamil militants against the Sri Lankan state after ‘Pogrom-83’, which ultimately culminated in the India-Sri Lanka Accord and the accompanying induction of the Indian Peace-Keeping Force (IPKF), the JVP launched the ‘Second Insurgency’ in 1987 in the name of ‘Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism’, pushing their own socio-economic agenda to the background. The JVP was mauled in the brutal two-year reprisal by the nation’s armed forces, which marked the end of the party’s militant phase.