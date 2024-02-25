Chhau Dance Academy To Be Set Up In Jharkhand: CM Champai Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced that a Chhau dance academy will be set up in the state to promote the famous martial dance form.

Chhau dance is a traditional and historic identity of Seraikela-Kharswan district, Soren said while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 220 development projects worth over Rs 334 crores in his home district here on Saturday.

Soren emphasised the need to further strengthen our art and culture inherited from our ancestors.