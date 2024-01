A 60-year-old headmaster of a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district has been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after administering a pledge to people not to believe in Hindu gods and to embrace Buddhism, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on January 22, following which the district education officer suspended Ratalal Sarovar, who was posted as headmaster of a government primary school in Bharari village, an official said.