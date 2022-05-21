Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Disburses Rs 1,800 Crore For Farm, Cattle Schemes

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday disbursed Rs 1,804.5 crore to around 26.68 lakh beneficiaries in the state under a number of schemes related to rural farm- and cattle-based economy.

Baghel virtually disbursed Rs 1,720.11 crore to farmers in the state cultivating major kharif and horticulture crops of kodo, kutki, and ragi under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. The scope of the scheme was also broadened to include tree plantation on agricultural land.

This is the first tranche of the current year and the total disbursement through the year is expected to be Rs 6,900 crore, according to state government's projections.

Rs 71.84 crore were disbursed to around 3.55 lakh landless agricultural labourers across the state under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana. The grant has also been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000, according to the state government.

Speaking at the virtual event in which he released the funds, Baghel said his government under various schemes over the last three years has procured 65 types of minor forest produce on support price and has increased the rate of collection of tendupatta — used to make bidi. He also hailed the formation of "C-Marts" in the state, which are stores where rural products are sold.

Baghel also disbursed Rs 13.31 crore under a scheme for the promotion of state's cattle-based economy, under which the state government procures cow dung from farmers and promotes animal husbandry and organic farming.

Under this tranche, Rs 11.14 crore were disbursed to "Gauthan" committees and women self-help groups that make organic manure and other products from cow dung in villages, Rs 2.17 crore were disbursed to people who collect this cow dung, and Rs 140.71 crore were disbursed to people from whom this cow dung is purchased, said the state government in a statement on Saturday.

In all, the Baghel government has disbursed Rs 1 lakh crore to farmers, landless labourers, forest produce collectors, and beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana, said state agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey at the event.