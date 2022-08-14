Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Catholic Priest Arrested For Abusing Minor Boy

Kerala police on Sunday said they have arrested a Catholic priest for allegedly molesting a minor boy.

Catholic Priest Arrested For Abusing Minor Boy
Catholic Priest Arrested For Abusing Minor Boy Catholic Priest Arrested For Abusing Minor Boy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:34 pm

Kerala police on Sunday said they have arrested a Catholic priest for allegedly molesting a minor boy.

The arrest of Paravur native Joseph Kodiyan (63) was made based on a complaint lodged by the boy's parents on Saturday, said the police.

Kodiyan is a priest at a church near Varapuzha, where the alleged abuse took place.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the police told PTI.

The priest was arrested today and would be produced before court, they said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Delhi HC Acquits Five In 2014 Molestation-Murder Case

Kushal Das Molestation Charges: National Commission Of Women Starts Inquiry

Court Gives Clean Chit To Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Family Members In Molestation Case

Tags

National Kerala Police Church Near Varapuzha Arrested A Catholic Priest Allegedly Molested A Minor Boy Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Complaint Lodged By The Boy's Parents Paravur Native Joseph Kodiyan (63)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies

The White Woman And The Indian Man In Bollywood Movies