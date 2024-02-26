The Calcutta High Court said on Monday that Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, facing allegations of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali, should be apprehended. The court rebuked the authorities for their apparent inaction, highlighting that the incidents were reported four years ago.

"It is surprising to note that incidents in the area were reported to state police four years ago and that it has taken four years for the cases to mature into 42 chargesheets," noted the High Court.

“A wrong impression has been created as if an interim order of stay of arrest has been given. There is nothing on record to say that such a stay is in place. Therefore, he should be arrested." The hearing is scheduled to resume on March 4.