The Calcutta High Court said on Monday that Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, facing allegations of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali, should be apprehended. The court rebuked the authorities for their apparent inaction, highlighting that the incidents were reported four years ago.
"It is surprising to note that incidents in the area were reported to state police four years ago and that it has taken four years for the cases to mature into 42 chargesheets," noted the High Court.
“A wrong impression has been created as if an interim order of stay of arrest has been given. There is nothing on record to say that such a stay is in place. Therefore, he should be arrested." The hearing is scheduled to resume on March 4.
Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam, presiding over a division bench, directed the high court registry to issue a public notice in newspapers, emphasizing Sheikh's involvement in the matter. Sheikh is on the run since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.
The Sandeshkhali protest erupted after multiple women accused Trinamool leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of sexual assault and land grab. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes disclosed receiving 50 complaints of "sexual abuse and land grab" against the TMC leader and his associates. State government officials reported around 1,250 complaints, including 400 related to land issues, from the tumultuous area.
Shahjahan has remained elusive since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5. The region has seen several violent protests in recent days, including incidents of arson and ransacking. In another violence on Monday, a group of women protesters ransacked the house of Trinamool Congress leader Sankar Sardar.