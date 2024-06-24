A massive fire broke out at a commercial building near Bazar Masjid in Bohri Kadal, Srinagar, on Monday. The fire, which started in the afternoon, quickly spread to nearby residential houses and complexes, damaging the famous Bazar Masjid.
Srinagar police said an extensive rescue operation was underway, with teams from the fire services and locals working together to contain the blaze.
An official said that soon after the incident fire tenders reached the spot to douse off flames. “By the time the fire tenders reached, Bazar Masjid had suffered extensive damage,” he said, as quoted by local media.
He said that a fire fighting operation is still going on to prevent the fire from spreading further. “The cause of the fire is being ascertained,” he said.