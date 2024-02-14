Sandeshkhali Sexual Assault Case: BJP Slams Mamata, Alleges Bengal Govt Of Apathy

"Bengal has turned into a state run by a government of rapists, by rapists, for rapists," stated Gaurav Bhatia during a press conference.

The BJP's condemnation follows accusations by a group of women in Sandeshkhali against Shajahan Sheikh, a local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress party, and his supporters. The women claimed that Sheikh and his associates forcibly captured land and subjected them to sexual assault, demanding Sheikh's immediate arrest.

Responding to the escalating situation, the Calcutta High Court took suo motu cognizance of the allegations of sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhali. Expressing deep concern, Governor CV Ananda Bose assured support to the affected women in their pursuit of justice, acknowledging their grievances.

Earlier this week, Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of allowing her party workers to engage in sexual violence against women, further intensifying the political turmoil.

Shajahan Sheikh, the accused, has been on the run since last month following an altercation between a mob of his supporters and a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid on his house in connection with an alleged ration scam.