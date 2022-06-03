BJP Says Targeted Killings In Kashmir Is Pakistan's New Operation Tupac, Calls It 'Operation Red Wave'

As targeted killings in the Valley continue, president Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir Ravinder Raina today claimed that Pakistan has launched “operation red wave” in Kashmir on the pattern of the operation Tupac and targeted killings are part of the operation.

Raina claimed, “The targeted killings are part of the conspiracy jointly chalked out by Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), its army and terrorist groups based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).” "They have named this conspiracy 'operation Red Wave' like we have seen the 'operation Tupac' in 1980-1990 under the leadership of the then Pakistani military ruler Gen Zia-ul-Haq which brought death and destruction to Kashmir," Raina claimed.

He said 'operation Red wave' will meet the same fate as 'Operation Tupac' as police and security forces are determined to wipe out terrorism with the active support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are nationalists to the core.

According to Indian military experts, in 1988, as a response to the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Brasstacks’, Pakistan planned the operation of continued indigenous insurgency in the Kashmir Valley. This strategy was codenamed ‘Operation Topac’ by the then Pakistani President General Zia-ul-Haq. Tupac means ‘gun’ in Pashto.

Raina condemned the latest killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, saying, "whether it is Kashmiri pandit Rahul Pandita, Muslim artist Amreen Bhat, policemen Riyaz Ahmad Thokar and Saifullah Qadri, Dogra from Jammu Rajni Bala or bank manager from Rajasthan, innocent blood was split and Pakistan is directly involved in it over the last 35 years. They have turned the valley into a graveyard," Raina said.

He said Pakistan-supported terrorists have committed grave human rights violations by killing innocents over the past three decades.

“Targeted killings are a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan to sabotage peace in J&K,” Raina said addressing the media persons at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Raina said the recent targeted killings are aimed to create fear and sabotage the Centre's efforts to restore peace and normalcy.

Raina said the conspiracy by Pakistan will be thwarted as the police and other security agencies are neutralizing Pakistan-supported terrorists under operation 'all out' to provide a secure atmosphere for people.

"As Jammu and Kashmir are moving towards peace and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government with major developmental projects gaining speed, frustrated Pakistan and its supported terrorists hatched a conspiracy to sabotage the government efforts by creating fear among the people," Raina said.

Raina said Pakistan is the biggest enemy of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it wants to create an "Afghanistan-like situation" in the Valley.

"When terrorism raised its ugly head in the valley (in 1989), nationalist Muslims and minorities were targeted to create a fear and they are trying the same thing again to harm brotherhood and sabotage the progress towards peace and development," he said.

Raina said Pakistan and its agencies are frustrated because the security forces eliminated all top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and other groups operating in the valley.

"The backbone of the terrorism has already been broken with security forces successfully foiling all attempts of infiltration and recovering drone-dropped weapons like pistols and sticky bombs. We will frustrate this conspiracy (targeted killings) as well," he said.

"Pakistan will have to pay for its black deeds and crimes committed against humanity."