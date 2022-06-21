BJP's Parliamentary Board Expected To Discuss Presidential Candidate Today: Sources

According to sources, BJP's top decision-making body, the parliamentary board, is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the presidential candidate. The BJP has already formed a 14-member management committee comprising several Union ministers, the party's three general secretaries, and other leaders.



On Sunday, BJP president J P Nadda held a meeting with the committee which is being convened by Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. The party’s parliamentary board meeting is likely to take place in the evening at the party headquarters and is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda and senior party leader Rajnath Singh after being authorized by the party reached out to leaders across the political spectrum over the presidential candidate, the sources added.



The last date for filing the nomination for presidential elections is June 29th and the date of the election is July 18.