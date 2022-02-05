Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
BJP's 'Modi-Yogi' Factor Replaced 'Muslim-Yadav' Factor In UP, Says Naqvi

He was campaigning for the BJP in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in the western part of the state, where the three assembly constituencies of Noida, Jewar and Dadri will go to the polls on February 10.

BJP's 'Modi-Yogi' Factor Replaced 'Muslim-Yadav' Factor In UP, Says Naqvi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was campaigning for BJP. PTI Photo

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 5:22 pm

Hitting out at the “syndicate” of Samajwadi Party-BSP-Congress ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said his party's “Modi-Yogi” factor has replaced the previous “Muslim-Yadav” factor which was communal and casteist.

The Union minister and the Deputy Leader of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha also credited his party for ushering in a “golden age” in Uttar Pradesh, which he said was earlier counted in the “BIMARU” states, (or sick states, referring to less developed states).

“The BJP has defeated the pseudo-secularism and appeasement politics with the determination to development with dignity of all. The MY (Modi-Yogi) factor, which is synonymous with inclusive empowerment, has replaced the previous MY (Muslim-Yadav) factor, which was a symbol of communalism and casteism,” Naqvi said.

While addressing locals at a 'Jan Chaupal' at Haldoni village, he alleged that the ‘SBC’ (SP-BSP-Congress) syndicate betrayed the people of Uttar Pradesh during its more than 60 years' rule.

“The best state had been made a BIMARU state by this SBC syndicate,” he said, asking people to “teach them a lesson” during the upcoming polls.

Naqvi said the tenure of BJP leaders late Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and now Yogi Adityanath as the UP chief minister is considered as the “golden period” of the state.

The BJP rule not only brought the state out of “BIMARU” states to the “best state”, it also demolished the “den” of “balwaai, bahubali, beimaani” (rioters, mafia, and the corrupt), he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 11 districts in western UP where elections will be held on February 10. Polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh over seven phases and results will be declared on March 10.

With inputs from PTI. 

