BJP Regime Taking Action 'Detrimental' To Small And Medium Businesses: Rahul Gandhi

“After the 2023 state elections, when the Congress comes to power in the state, we will take upon the challenge to make Ballari jeans into a global brand," Rahul Gandhi assured during the interaction with the entrepreneurs.

Listen to the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 10:04 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP regime was clearly taking action detrimental to small and medium business owners, through its policies that supported a handful of large businesses.
 
He also promised to attempt to address this issue. Gandhi today met with small and medium textile industry entrepreneurs and workers in Moka here, as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him.

“After the 2023 state elections, when the Congress comes to power in the state, we will take upon the challenge to make Ballari jeans into a global brand," he assured during the interaction with the entrepreneurs.

He noted that despite the history of the region as a textile hub, there appeared to be little in terms of strategy to support the industry here. The region’s textile capability, and heritage, made it potentially a global textiles manufacturing powerhouse.

Stressing on the need to develop the industry in a holistic way, the former AICC President said these clusters need comprehensive banking, finance and other support infrastructure to succeed.

Gandhi also said that he understood how much small entrepreneurs and workers were struggling, how difficult it is, and that he is very proud of the work they do. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi BJP Regime Small And Medium Business Owners Textile Industry Entrepreneurs & Workers Bharat Jodo Yatra Former AICC President
