Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

BJP Launches 'Selfie With Beneficiary' Campaign From Aurangabad; It Is Chance To Bless PM, Says Irani

Home National

BJP Launches 'Selfie With Beneficiary' Campaign From Aurangabad; It Is Chance To Bless PM, Says Irani

It will see party activists reaching one crore beneficiaries of schemes of the BJP-led Union government and clicking selfies with them and uploading them on the NAMO app, the campaign's national coordinator Medha Kulkarni said.

Smriti Irani
BJP launched 'selfie with beneficiary' campaign in presence of Smriti Irani Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 9:05 am

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched its 'selfie with beneficiary' campaign in Aurangabad in Maharashtra in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani.

It will see party activists reaching one crore beneficiaries of schemes of the BJP-led Union government and clicking selfies with them and uploading them on the NAMO app, the campaign's national coordinator Medha Kulkarni said.

"This is not merely about selfies. It is a chance for the beneficiary to send their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Irani. Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, state minister Atul Save and BJP leader Chitra Wagh were present on the occasion.

Related stories

Aim To Bring Child Marriages Rate Down To 0% In The Coming Years: Smriti Irani

Empowering Women In Science, AI Discussed At G20 Inception Meet: Smriti Irani

Women Need To Be At Centre Of Decisions For Future-Ready Society: Smriti Irani

Tags

National BJP Launches Selfie With Beneficiary Campaign Aurangabad Bless PM Irani NAMO App
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM