BJP Activist Murder Case: NIA Attaches Community Hall

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the freedom community hall operating at Mittur in Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of a BJP youth wing leader.



Police sources said the action was taken after it came to light during the investigation that the now-banned PFI was in the past providing arms training in the hall that assisted in terrorism-related activities.



The NIA, under the UAPA Section 25 /1067, has attached the property-Popular Front of India freedom community hall or Mittur community hall, belonging to Shanmugam freedom educational and charitable trust, sources said.



The NIA, in its order dated February 23, has prohibited the transfer, renting out, use of this building, or making any changes to it, the sources said.



Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death on the night of July 26 last year at Bellare in Sullia taluk of DK district. The NIA had taken over the investigation into the case from the local police.