Biggest Man-Made Forest In MP To Come Up Near Bhopal Airport, Says CM

Biggest Man-Made Forest In MP To Come Up Near Bhopal Airport, Says CM

A large man-made forest is being planned in Madhya Pradesh, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Updated: 19 Feb 2023 9:05 pm

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 9:05 pm

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday planted saplings at a site where he said the largest man-made forest in the state would come up.
        
The saplings were planted on a plot near the Raja Bhoj Airport to mark two years of Chouhan's daily plantation drive, which started on this day in 2021 in Amarkantak.
        
"The biggest man-made forest with 40,000 trees will be developed at this site and will be monitored by Shri Ram Astha Mission," said Chouhan, who also released a pictorial book about his daily plantation drive.
        
"Madhya Pradesh will play a key role to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by the year 2070 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chouhan.

National Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Bhopal Raja Bhoj Airport Amarkantak Narendra Modi Shri Ram Astha Mission Net-zero Emissions
