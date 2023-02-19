Biggest Man-Made Forest In MP To Come Up Near Bhopal Airport, Says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday planted saplings at a site where he said the largest man-made forest in the state would come up.



The saplings were planted on a plot near the Raja Bhoj Airport to mark two years of Chouhan's daily plantation drive, which started on this day in 2021 in Amarkantak.



"The biggest man-made forest with 40,000 trees will be developed at this site and will be monitored by Shri Ram Astha Mission," said Chouhan, who also released a pictorial book about his daily plantation drive.



"Madhya Pradesh will play a key role to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by the year 2070 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chouhan.