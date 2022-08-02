Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Bhubaneswar Receives Heavy Rainfall

The maximum temperature is expected to be above normal by 3-4 degrees Celsius at many places across the state during the next 24 hours. It is likely to fall by 2-3 notches subsequently, it added.

Heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar Getty Images

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 8:59 am

Heavy rain pounded Bhubaneswar amid thunderclaps on Monday, the MeT Department said. The Odisha capital experienced 52.6 mm of rain between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM, mostly in the afternoon as the dark clouds enveloped the city.

Other parts of Odisha also received rain during the period. Jagatsinghpur recorded 20 mm of rain, Nayagarh 16 mm and Koraput 15 mm, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

(With PTI inputs)

