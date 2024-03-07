Bengaluru's Worst Water Crisis Leaves Country's IT Capital High And Dry

A coaching centre in Vijayanagar in Bengaluru asked its students to attend classes online due to an 'emergency' for a week.

Similarly, a school on Bannerghatta Road in the city shut down, asking the students to attend classes virtually. The 'emergency' is the acute water crisis.

Karnataka, especially its capital, is facing one of the worst water crisis in recent years due to poor rainfall in 2023. The Indian Meteorology Department has attributed the scanty rains to El Nino effect.

One can gauge the grim situation from the fact that water tankers were seen inside Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office residence on Kumarakrupa Road in Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.

Water tankers running frequently on the Bengaluru roads have become a common sight now. On normal days, the water suppliers used to charge Rs 700 to Rs 800 per tanker but due to excess demand, they are charging somewhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800 per tanker, according to Shivakumar.