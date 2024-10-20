National

Bahraich Violence: Demolition Notice Sparks Fear Among Shopkeepers | What Happened So Far

Following the violence on October 13 and the death of a resident, tensions in Bahraich has escalated, resulting in multiple incidents of arson and vandalism and prompting authorities to take strict actions.

Bahraich riots
Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash chased away a mob with pistol in his hand in communal violence-hit Bahraich town of UP Photo: PTI and X
The recent violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has brought growing communal tensions to the forefront. Shopkeepers in the region vacated their shops on Saturday and salvaged their goods as a demolition drive by the authorities was imminent. 

A local lawmaker, as per a PTI report, said that the Public Works Department has issued notices to 23 establishments, 20 of them belonging to Muslims, to vacate the property.

This move follows recent communal violence erupted after a local man was shot dead during Durga Puja processions last week.

What resulted in violence in Bahraich on October 13?

On October 13, the last day of Durga Puja festivities, a communal dispute erupted in the Maharajganj area when some people objected to loud music being played in front of a religious institution. The flare-up resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man Ram Gopal Mishra. 

A video surfaced in which Mishra was seen replacing a green flag on a rooftop with a saffron one. He was shot dead shortly afterward and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. 

His death triggered widespread violence leading to the destruction of properties, stone-pelting, and arson.

violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh over Durga idol immersion - PTI
Bahraich Burning: Violence During Durga Immersion Leads To Death Of 22-Year-Old, Internet Suspended | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Demolition Drive Sparks Fear Among Shopkeepers

On Saturday, shopkeepers in Bahraich rushed to protect their goods as they feared a demolition drive from the PWD. Notices were served to 23 establishments—20 of which belong to Muslims, according to local BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh. He indicated that while the action was aimed at illegal constructions, the community felt the brunt of the enforcement disproportionately.

"People are vacating their shops. Those who don't will be dealt with by the administration." The notices have instilled a sense of urgency among shopkeepers, many of whom claim they are being selectively targeted,” Singh said.

"In all, there are around 50 shops. Barring one or two, most of them on the Mahrajganj bypass may face action," he said asserting that no one will be spared whatever maybe their religion.

Community response and claims of discrimination

PTI reported that locals expressed frustration and claimed discrimination regarding the demolition notice. Sonu Maurya, an eatery owner, expressed frustration over the abrupt demands to vacate.  "I have a shop in Bhagwanpur, eight kilometers away from Maharajganj. The landlord told me that a notice of encroachment had been put on his construction and if a demolition took place, I would suffer losses," Maurya said.

Others, like Samiullah and Rani Jaiswal, claimed that the demolition efforts were politically motivated, disproportionately affecting the Muslim community.

PWD’s routine inspection and demolition drive

The PWD launched an inspection in the Mahrajganj area on Friday. It took measurements of 20-25 houses, including that of Abdul Hameed, one of the men accused of having a role in the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra on Sunday.

An official said that the inspection was a routine exercise conducted annually "to demolish houses built on the intersections, S curves or junction points of the road." 

The notice on Abdul Hameed's house said that the construction was "illegal" since it was built within 60 feet of the central point of the road in rural areas, which is not allowed. The notice required him to vacate the construction within three days or it would be demolished. The notice further stated that if Hameed fails to vacate the house "the expenses incurred for this action (demolition) will be recovered from you through revenue means."

District Magistrate Monika Rani said "encroachments" were being removed to widen the roads in Mahrajganj.

Tags

