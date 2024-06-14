Ayodhya: Poetic Justice And Politics In The Land Of Ram

A BJP flag flutters amid demolished house in Ayodhya.
Cutout of Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of Temple in Ayodhya.
Mohammed Bin Abdullah Masjid at Dhannipur in Ayodhya.
A series of barricades, Ayodhya's new ubiquitous symbols.
A shopkeeper in Hanuman Gadhi, Ayodhya.
Devotees at the Ram ki Paidi at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
Gaya Prasad Rawat with his family in her house in the Sanethu Laxmanpur village, Ayodhya.
Priests perform evening prayers on the banks of river Sarayu in Ayodhya.
A demolished house in Ayodhya.
