Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Surprise Visit At Delhi Airport After Increasing Complaints Of Congestion, Flight Delays

After a barrage of complaints flooded social media over the weekend of congestion and overcrowding at Terminal 3 Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi.
Earlier, it was reported that Scindia might plan a surprise inspection of Delhi airport Terminal 3. Scindia had already held a meeting with the officials and management boards of major airports in India after several complaints concerning congestion, lack of staff and delays due to teeming crowds.
Passengers have been tweeting about the chaos at Delhi airport, posting pictures of long queues at security checkpoints, unorganised checking and rush in the lounge,etc. Passengers have had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before boarding their flight.
Measures hurriedly implemented
- On Friday, joint secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Rubina Ali and other Ministry officials visited Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 to inspect each passenger and baggage check point.
- On Saturday, Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Zulfiquar Hasan visited the terminal.
- Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) have drawn up a four-point action plan to be implemented as immediate remedial measures. These include enhancing the number of X-Ray screening systems from 14 to 16 at the airport. One Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) machine and two standard X-Ray machines will be added.
- The two entry points, Gate 1A and Gate 8B, will be converted for passenger usage.
- The number of peak hour departures will be reduced from the current 19 to 14 flights at Terminal 3.
- Eight dedicated resources along with awareness posters are present at entry gate to assist passengers.
- An additional four traffic marshalls (total 12) were placed at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion in the car lane.
- As per the airport operators, additional manpower has been deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers with tray preparation and congestion management.
- Discussions are also currently ongoing with airlines to bring down peak hour departures at the airport, which includes 14 from T3, 11 from T2 and 8 from T1.