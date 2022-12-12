Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Surprise Visit At Delhi Airport After Increasing Complaints Of Congestion, Flight Delays

After a barrage of complaints flooded social media over the weekend of congestion and overcrowding at Terminal 3 Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi.

Earlier, it was reported that Scindia might plan a surprise inspection of Delhi airport Terminal 3. Scindia had already held a meeting with the officials and management boards of major airports in India after several complaints concerning congestion, lack of staff and delays due to teeming crowds.

Passengers have been tweeting about the chaos at Delhi airport, posting pictures of long queues at security checkpoints, unorganised checking and rush in the lounge,etc. Passengers have had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area before boarding their flight.

Measures hurriedly implemented