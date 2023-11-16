Assam Rifles Thwart Militant Ambush In Manipur's Tengnoupal District

In a recent incident in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, militants executed an ambush on a troop of Assam Rifles during a routine patrol. The attackers planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Saibol area, which was followed by a heavy burst of firing. Fortunately, no soldiers were injured in the attack as they were traveling in a mine-protected vehicle, according to officials.

A senior defense officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the soldiers promptly retaliated, forcing the militants to flee the scene. A search operation is currently underway to locate the assailants.

The attack took place at approximately 9:30 am on Thursday when 20 Assam Rifles soldiers were en route from the company's operating base in Saibol as part of their regular patrolling duties. The militants strategically planted a low-intensity IED, employing small firearms during the assault, as reported by Hindustan Times.

This incident follows a recent security offensive, during which at least 200 Assam Rifles personnel were airlifted to Moreh town in Manipur. The deployment aimed to counter militants, particularly those suspected of infiltrating from Myanmar and believed to be involved in recent attacks, including the fatal assault on a senior police officer.

A senior officer, familiar with the matter and requesting anonymity, explained that the additional personnel were involved in identifying and neutralizing militants hiding in Moreh town or potentially crossing into India from the Indo-Myanmar border. The Assam Rifles is collaborating with other agencies in these counter-terrorism operations.