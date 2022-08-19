Assam Reports 119 New Covid Cases

Assam logged 119 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 55 less than the previous day, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, bulletin said on Friday. The overall caseload of patients testing positive for coronavirus in the state thus far has increased to 7,43,341, it added. The state’s COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 6,679 with no fatality recorded in the past 24 hours.

Another 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other co-morbidities. The 119 new cases were detected from 6,214 samples tested during the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate at 1.92 per cent. The state had registered 174 fresh infections with positivity rate at 3.62 per cent the previous day.

Among the new cases, Dibrugarh logged 17 cases, Kamrup Metropolitan 15 , Goalpara 12 and Kamrup (Rural) 11. Altogether 138 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours and discharged from different hospitals. The number of recovered patients has touched 7,32,356 with the rate at 98.5 per cent.

The current active caseload in the state is at 2,957, a slight decrease from 2,976 the previous day. As many as 2,86,35,158 samples have been tested so far for the novel coronavirus in the state. The NHM bulletin also said 4,94,36,468 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state till date. These comprise 2,47,00,675 first doses, 2,19,08,480 second doses and 28,27,313 precaution doses.

